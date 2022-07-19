The American Farm Bureau is calling on USDA to take steps to make sure American farmers continue to have access to crucial fertilizer supplies. The organization submitted comments on USDA’s “Request for Information on Access to Fertilizer.” AFBF says many factors are combining to create shortages and drive up fertilizer costs.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says America’s farmers are getting called on to feed both America’s families and families overseas as war and shortages take their toll on international neighbors. He says farmers need long-term solutions.

The organization’s recommendations include assistance for farmers to expand on-site farm fertilizer storage capacity to help them manage costs year-round. They want the EPA to reform its review processes that create barriers to domestic fertilizer production. AFB also wants modernized weight restrictions for trucks to help reduce the number that’s needed to transport goods and to enact rail reforms to help promote competition, fairer rates, and reliable service.

This story was contributed by the NAFB.

Removing Barriers to Meet Growing Demand for Food

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.