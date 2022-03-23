Why a remarkable and edible succulent is becoming more popular. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Sea Beans are the North American species of Salicornia, a genus of succulent halophyte plants that grow in salt marshes, on beaches and among mangroves. Eataly NY, located at 200 Fifth Avenue, opened on August 31, 2010. The 50,000 square foot high-end Italian food market is owned by a partnership including Mario Batali, Lidia Bastianich and Joe Bastianich. Founded by Oscar Farinetti, the first Eataly opened in Turin, Italy in 2007.

Wally Gobetz/NYC – Eataly NY/Flickr Image Salicornia (Sea Beans)

By Marco Schmidt [1] – Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5/Wikipedia Image

Growing sea beans is becoming more and more popular for good reason. They taste fantastic, with a slightly salty, grassy flavor and crisp, refreshing texture. It’s not the easiest plant to grow, but if you can make it happen, you’ll be rewarded with one of the most delicious veggies you’ll ever taste. Not only can it add some diversity to your garden, but it will make you feel like you’re near the beach every time you look at it.

Growing sea beans in a container is a smart idea because you can control the temperature and light exposure to give it the optimal environment. When it comes to growing sea beans, moisture is your friend and your enemy. The plant prefers regularly wet soil but waterlogged soil will kill it. Constantly wet roots are the enemy of sea beans. That means you’ll likely need to water often if you don’t have regular rain. Don’t let more than the top inch of soil dry out, but make sure that the roots aren’t sitting in water for weeks at a time.

