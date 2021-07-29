Regulatory pressures on California agriculture can have a global impact on consumers. North American Regional Head of RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness for RaboBank, Roland Fumasi explained that the agriculture industry ultimately exists to meet the global demand for food. Restrictive polices enacted that put added pressure on agricultural production can potentially have a negative impact on billions of consumers that rely on California ag products.

“You’ve got millions of consumers in developing countries that finally have the income to be able to eat the types of things they want to eat. They can finally afford it,” Fumasi noted. “Anything we do that raises the cost of that food then puts a burden on their ability to afford to eat the way they want to eat. So, we have to remember that what tends to negatively impact food production ultimately has a negative impact on consumers.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Regulatory Pressure on California Production Has A Global Impact

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West