The US Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is revising regulations for the inspection and certification of fresh fruits and vegetables, aiming to equitably and accurately assess inspection fees based on actual volume inspected. The new system includes a per-pound fee for certain import inspections or a minimum fee equivalent to a two-hour charge at the current hourly rate, whichever is greater, and a 50% reduction in sublot fees.

Regulations Revised for the Inspection and Certification of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables