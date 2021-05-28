Registration Still Open for WAPA Annual Meeting in Monterey

Registration is open for Western Agricultural Processors Association’s (WAPA) annual meeting, scheduled to take place in-person in Monterey. The annual meeting will take place June 13-18 at the Monterey Marriott Hotel and Monterey Convention Center. The deadline to register for the conference is Friday, June 3. WAPA President and CEO, Roger Isom said the event will feature a full lineup of speakers covering a variety of important industry issues.

“Unfortunately, it’s California, so it’s going to be a regulatory and legislative-loaded up agenda. We’re going to be talking about the issues that are critical to our members,” Isom noted. “Then of course, the highlight is that it’s the one industry trade show that brings all four nuts together and we’re going to have many of our equipment vendors and service venders present.”

