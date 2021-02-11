Registration Open for Inaugural Soil Health Innovations Conference

The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) has opened registration for the inaugural Soil Health Innovations Conference. The event was postponed last year and is now scheduled to be a virtual conference on March 8 and 9. The conference will feature interactive presentations, along with networking opportunities and a chance to learn from leading experts, NCAT staff and farmers and ranchers from around the country.

Conversations will focus on emerging technologies, soil science, and best practices in soil management. Speakers and panels will be live-streamed and the virtual halls for exhibitors and student posters will allow for real-time conversations between industry members. The conference aims to bring together producers and educators to discuss current soil practices and techniques, as well as examine practical applications that may become available in the future.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West