Registration Open for Almond Alliance Convention

The Almond Alliance of California will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary at the upcoming 2022 annual convention. Scheduled for May 2-5, the event will be held at the Paséa Hotel and Spa in Huntington Beach. Registration opened on February 7, with rates set to increase after April 5. Almond Alliance President and CEO, Aubrey Bettencourt said the convention will provide industry members with a variety of informational resources.

“We really want to feature this year, folks who are in the trenches with you, what’s working for them, and let them lead the discussion with some of our experts in some of these fields,” said Bettencourt. “Whether we’re talking about water, or supply chain, or plant health. We also have some great sessions with regards to labor. Our legal team is on staff there. They do a great presentation as well; everybody loves that session. And quite honestly, it’s a great networking opportunity too.”

The theme for this year’s convention is “Shakin’ It Up!” and will include a host of other activities for members. Along with informational presentations and discussions, the convention will also feature a golf tournament, banquet dinner with entertainment, and tradeshow. The tournament will be held at the Pelican Hill Golf Club’s North Course. As in years prior, the 2022 Almond Alliance Convention is meant to bring the industry closer together. Members will have opportunities to share experiences, raise concerns, and interact in a way to better unify the industry in achieving common goals.

“It’s very important to me personally and the way I lead, and definitely to the Almond Alliance as a member-based organization, to be listening to our members and be responsive to our members and be representing them well when our team goes out there and does what it does to make things happen in Sacramento and Washington,” Bettencourt explained.

