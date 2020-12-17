Registration Open for 2021 AFBF Virtual Convention

Registration is open for the 2021 American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Virtual Convention. The 102nd annual convention will be held January 10-13. Registration fees are being waived for the first time this year, to provide more opportunity to experience one of agriculture’s premier events.

Registration will provide access to live sessions as well as special on-demand programs focused on important topics in agriculture. Some of the featured live events will include AFBF President Zippy Duvall’s annual address, the Ag Innovation Challenge, and the Young Farmers and Ranchers competitions. There will also be multiple workshops covering topics like the future of the livestock industry, financial planning for disasters, and sustainability in 2021.

