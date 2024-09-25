Registration Open for CA Avocado Society Annual Meeting

The California Avocado Society is preparing for its annual meeting and registration is now underway. The meeting will be Friday October 25th. Registration for members is $80.00. Non members can register for $110. Registration does go up in cost after October 18th.

The meeting will be held in Pala CA, which is near Temecula. Sessions include a hands-on approach to farming avocados, the latest rootstock trials, pest and disease management and more. You can get more information at Californiaavocadosociety.org

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.