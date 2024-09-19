Registration Open for 2024 California Citrus Grower’s Conference

Registration is currently open for the 2024 California Citrus Conference. The event is a one-day conference designed specifically for growers and will showcase the outstanding research efforts ongoing for the benefit of California citrus growers and industry. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at the Visalia Convention Center.

The conference is an invaluable opportunity to learn, connect with fellow growers and stay involved with innovative research.

Speakers will include Sandeep Agodam with UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, Melinda Klein with the Citrus Research Board, Jim Adiskiewicz from UC Riverside, and Casey Kramer with California Citrus Mutual.

Continuing education units will also be available to conference attendees pending approval.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West