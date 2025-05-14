Registration Now Open for the 2025 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo

Registration is now open for the highly anticipated 2025 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo. The event takes place Aug. 20–21at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. Growers and industry professionals are invited to sign up now for complimentary registration to this two-day event filled with education, networking and innovation.

Hosted by AgNet Media, the Expo is Florida’s premier event for citrus and specialty crop producers. With a rich history of serving the industry, the Expo is designed to connect growers with the tools, information and partners they need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing agricultural landscape.

FREE REGISTRATION INCLUDES BIG BENEFITS

Growers who register in advance will receive:

Access to citrus and specialty crop seminar sessions

Entry to the trade show

Complimentary meals both days

Eligibility for exclusive giveaways and prizes

WHAT TO EXPECT

In 2019, AgNet Media expanded the event to include a wide range of specialty crops, drawing in a broader group of growers. With the citrus industry evolving, we’re doubling down on that growth this year.

What’s new in 2025? We’re offering five dedicated seminar sessions for specialty crop growers. Big-picture topics like labor, trade and marketing will be addressed as well as targeted tracks for specific crops. That means a more diverse, engaged audience for the trade show floor.

Beyond the seminars, the expansive trade show will showcase companies, researchers and service providers offering innovative products and technologies for growers of all sizes and specialties. Attendees will have the chance to explore new solutions, ask questions directly to vendors and build relationships with industry leaders.

NETWORK, LEARN, GROW

One of the most valuable aspects of the Expo is the chance to connect — not only with vendors and researchers but also with fellow growers. With complimentary meals, coffee breaks and dedicated networking spaces, there are plenty of opportunities to share insights and experiences in a relaxed, professional setting.

OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN

All attendees at the Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo will have a chance to win a custom-built BBQ smoker, generously donated by Hays-LTI. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the event, and all proceeds will go to support Florida FFA, helping invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders. Don’t miss your chance to take home this one-of-a-kind prize — and support a great cause in the process!

Growers are encouraged to register early to take full advantage of all the Expo has to offer. All preregistered growers will be entered to win a gun safe, courtesy of Everglades Equipment Group.

DON’T MISS OUT

For ag companies looking to connect directly with growers, a limited number of booths and sponsorships are still available. This is a unique chance to build brand awareness and showcase solutions directly to decision-makers.

Register today at CitrusExpo.net and join us this August for two days of learning, networking and opportunity.