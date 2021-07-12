General registration has officially opened for the Organic Grower Summit (OGS) coming up in December in Monterey. Presented by the Organic Produce Network (OPN) and Western Growers, OGS returns as an in-person event this year. Scheduled for December 1-2 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey, OGS will feature a series of in-depth educational sessions as well as a trade show floor with an area specifically designed for agtech innovations. Discussion topics will include soil management, advances in agricultural technology, and controlled environment agriculture.

“Our partnership with Western Growers is providing OGS attendees a tremendous opportunity for growers to learn from and network with their supply chain partners and service providers in an intimate and engaging two-day event,” OPN co-founder Tonya Antle said in a news release. “The goal of OGS is to provide the organic growing community with up-to-date resources, education, and information to support their continued success.”

Registration is Now Open for the Organic Grower Summit

