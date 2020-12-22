Registration Available for California Weed Science Society Conference

This year the California Weed Science Society (CWSS) conference will be a month-long event. The CWSS Annual Conference was originally scheduled to be held in Santa Barbara in January. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the 73rd annual conference will be held virtually this year. The content from the conference will be available online from January 25 through February 26.

The theme for this year’s event is “A Virtual Conference to Discuss Real-World Weed Management.” Weed science experts from around California and the U.S. will provide multiple lessons covering a variety of different topics. There will be an agronomic crops session, a tree and vine session, a vegetable session, as well as several others highlighting different areas of weed science. The program also includes a variety of continuing education credits.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West