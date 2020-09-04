Registration Available for Alfalfa and Forage Virtual Field Day

The annual Kearney Alfalfa and Forage Field Day is still happening this year but will be hosted online. On Wednesday, September 23, UC Agriculture and Natural Resources will be hosting the Alfalfa and Forage Virtual Field Day beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event will open with a panel discussion highlighting field research on industrial hemp, different types of sorghum and their potential uses, as well as an alfalfa pest IPM update. A full agenda for the event along with registration information for the Zoom meeting is available online.

