Regional Conservation Partnership Program Supported by $1.5 Billion

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making significant investment in the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The program aims to support conservation and climate solutions through partner-driven projects. A total of $1.5 billion is being made available in fiscal year 2024. RCPP initiatives benefit farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners by promoting conservation strategies, saving costs, generating revenue, and enhancing productivity.

“We had unprecedented demand for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program last year, showing the robust interest in conservation from farmers and ranchers,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to seeing what the more streamlined and customer-oriented Regional Conservation Partnership Program can do to get more conservation on the ground in the coming months and years.”

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be accepting proposals through July 2. NRCS is simplifying RCPP processes and implementation, with an online portal and webinars to provide additional information for project proposals. NRCS is also implementing improvements to streamline RCPP agreements, reduce negotiation time, and enhance program efficiency, aiming for quicker processing of payments and supporting locally led projects.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West