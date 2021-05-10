The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing in new partnerships to help address the impact of climate change and protect agricultural viability. A total of $330 million dollars will be invested in 85 public-private partnerships through the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). NRCS Acting Chief Terry Cosby said the projects will help bring about solutions to natural resource concerns while supporting efforts to combat the climate crisis.

The partnerships are aimed at improving water quality, combatting the effects of drought, enhancing soil health, and supporting wildlife habitat. RCPP has historically leveraged partner contributions of more than one dollar for every dollar invested by USDA. That has resulted in nearly $3 billion collectively invested in natural resource conservation efforts. USDA estimates that the recent investments will generate more than $440 million in additional funding support from communities and other partners.

Listen to the radio report below.

Regional Conservation Partnership Program Projects Receive $330 in Investment

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West