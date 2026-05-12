Regenerative Roots: Farming for the Next 100 Years

In this episode of Voices of the Valley, we explore the future of regenerative agriculture through the lens of stewardship, conservation and long-term resilience. Hosted by Western Growers’ Jeana Cadby, the conversation features Craig McNamara, founder of Sierra Orchards, who shares his decades-long journey in farming and his vision for farming for the next 100 years.

From integrating sheep into orchard systems and restoring Chinook salmon habitat to investing in farmworker well-being and the next generation of farmers, McNamara shares how regenerative agriculture can support both the land and the people who depend on it. The conversation also explores water conservation, biodiversity and the importance of long-term stewardship in California agriculture.