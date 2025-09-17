Reedley College to Host Ag Conference on October 9: Innovation, Careers, and the Future of Farming

The Reedley College Agriculture Conference returns on October 9, 2025, bringing together growers, students, faculty, and industry leaders to shape the future of California farming. Hosted at the McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts, the full-day event will feature keynote remarks from CDFA Secretary Karen Ross, insights from Reedley College President Dr. Jerry Buckley, and panels with national retailers including Walmart, Costco, Taco Bell, and Cisco.

Attendees will explore the latest in agriculture technology, automation, and workforce development, with live field demonstrations of autonomous equipment, drones, and robotics designed to improve efficiency and sustainability in farming. A special career fair will connect employers such as Fowler Packing, Sun-Maid, and HMC Farms with talented students eager to enter the ag industry.

With more than 200 attendees already registered and room for 200 more, the conference promises valuable networking, learning, and innovation opportunities. Farmers, students, and ag professionals can register now at ReedleyCollege.edu to secure their spot at this must-attend Central Valley agriculture event.

Reedley College Ag Conference 2025: Innovation, Careers & Farming’s Future

A Full-Day Event for Growers, Students, and Industry Leaders

Reedley, California will be the center of agricultural innovation and collaboration on October 9, 2025, as Reedley College hosts a landmark Agriculture Conference at the McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The event, led by Hannah Johnson, CEO of Give (GYV) and Ag Coordinator, brings together farmers, students, faculty, and major industry leaders to address regional needs and opportunities shaping the future of farming.

With over 200 attendees already registered and space for 200 more, the conference promises to deliver valuable insights for anyone connected to agriculture — from growers to global retailers.

Connecting Growers, Faculty, and Students

The conference was designed by asking three key groups — farmers, ag faculty, and students — what they need most.

Growers identified pain points, information gaps, and opportunities for funding and expert input.

Faculty shared curriculum needs and ways to better connect with industry.

shared curriculum needs and ways to better connect with industry. Students highlighted career interests and knowledge gaps, offering a glimpse into the future workforce of agriculture.

This collaborative approach has shaped a full-day agenda tailored to real-world challenges and opportunities.

Keynote Speakers and Industry Leaders

The day will begin with CDFA Secretary Karen Ross, who will provide an overview of California agriculture in 2025 — including lessons learned, missed opportunities, and future goals.

Other highlights include:

Dr. Jerry Buckley , President of Reedley College, sharing updates on campus innovation and agricultural programs.

, President of Reedley College, sharing updates on campus innovation and agricultural programs. National retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Taco Bell, and Cisco discussing supplier collaboration, food safety, and the future of food purchasing.

such as discussing supplier collaboration, food safety, and the future of food purchasing. Industry-driven certificate programs to help employers and students connect with workforce-ready skills.

to help employers and students connect with workforce-ready skills. Groundbreaking plant breeding program moving to Reedley College — a first for California.

Career Fair: Connecting Students with Employers

In addition to conference sessions, the event will host a career fair for agricultural employers. Companies such as Fowler Packing, Moonlight, Fresno Equipment Company, Sun-Maid, and HMC Farms will be present to meet Reedley College students.

One final booth remains open, free of charge, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Employers with ag-related job openings can email Hannah Johnson at hannah@gyvinc.com to secure the spot.

The career fair emphasizes agriculture’s evolving workforce needs — from coders and data analysts to engineers and drone operators — showcasing that the industry offers far more than traditional farm labor.

Spotlight on Technology and Automation

The conference will showcase the latest in agtech innovation, including:

Drone companies demonstrating harvest prediction, monitoring, and data collection.

demonstrating harvest prediction, monitoring, and data collection. Autonomous platforms like Burro, which reduces heavy lifting in vineyards and orchards.

like Burro, which reduces heavy lifting in vineyards and orchards. GUSS (Global Unmanned Spray System) , recently acquired by John Deere, showing next-generation autonomous spraying.

, recently acquired by John Deere, showing next-generation autonomous spraying. Blue White Robotics with tractor retrofit kits that transform traditional equipment into autonomous machines.

Field demonstrations will give attendees a first-hand look at how automation and robotics are transforming farm operations — not to replace jobs, but to enhance efficiency, improve safety, and create higher-quality careers in agriculture.

Why This Conference Matters

Agriculture is changing rapidly, and events like the Reedley College Ag Conference help bridge the gap between traditional farming practices and future technologies. For students, it’s a chance to explore diverse career paths in agriculture. For growers, it’s an opportunity to connect with resources, experts, and buyers. For faculty, it’s a way to align curriculum with industry needs.

As Johnson emphasized, the future of agriculture requires collaboration, innovation, and education:

“Agriculture is going to look different in the next 10, 20, and 30 years. We need students to see themselves in agriculture — not just as farmers, but as coders, engineers, and innovators.”

Event Details

📍 Location: Reedley College – McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts

📅 Date: October 9, 2025

⏰ Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

🍴 Lunch: Taco lunch provided

🌐 Register: ReedleyCollege.edu

Employers interested in the final career fair booth should contact Hannah Johnson at hannah@gyvinc.com.

Final Thoughts

The Reedley College Agriculture Conference is more than just an event — it’s a meeting ground for the next generation of agriculture. By bringing together growers, students, faculty, industry leaders, and tech innovators, this conference represents a bold step toward building a sustainable, technology-driven, and opportunity-filled future for California farming.

If you care about agriculture in the Central Valley, October 9 is the place to be.