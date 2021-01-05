Recycling Tips for Your Christmas Tree

What to do with your Christmas Tree when it’s time to take down the decorations. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There’s no doubt many of us kept the tree up a little bit longer this year. But, there’s only so long a living tree will last indoors past the holidays. Here are a few recycling tips for your trees, so they don’t end up in the landfill.

Cut off the branches and use them for protection around plants. When the tree starts to get brittle, chip it into mulch. Find a recycling program in your area or find out when your city or non-profit programs will be offering no contact curbside pickup. There’s always a lake or pond from a nearby neighbor that might consider your tree for a fish-feeding refuge. Carefully chop the trunk into firewood or saw off clean slices for coasters or unique art “canvases.”

Why you might be tempted to burn the tree in a fireplace or wood stove indoors, don’t do it. It can cause a buildup of creosote, which is highly flammable and can let a fire quickly get out of hand.

