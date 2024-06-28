Record High Organic Trade Between U.S. and Mexico Last Year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that trade in organic products between the U.S. and Mexico reached record highs in 2023. Organic trade between the two countries includes both complementary products like tropical fruits and competing products like berries.

Last year the U.S. exported $234 million worth of organic products to Mexico, with apples, pears, grapes, and lettuce among the top exports. Mexico’s organic exports to the U.S. were valued at over $1.4 billion, including avocados, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and tomatoes. However, the limited coverage of the Harmonized System underestimates the true value of organic trade between the two countries.

Demand for organic products is slowly growing in Mexico, but consumption remains limited due to higher costs. Organic products face higher production and certification costs domestically, making export to the U.S. more lucrative.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West