Record High Meat Purchases Detailed in Power of Meat Report

The 16th annual Power of Meat report from FMI and the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) shows that meat grocery sales increased substantially from 2019 to 2020. The consumer survey showed that during the pandemic, grocery meat sales increased by 20 percent. According to the report, three out of every four Americans believe meat is part of a healthy diet. More than 98 percent of American households purchased meat last year with 43 percent indicating they are buying more meat than before the pandemic.

“Americans feel better than ever about choosing meat as part of healthy, balanced diets,” NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said in a news release. “With COVID-19 deepening demand for convenient, affordable food that tastes good and matches Americans’ values, meat fits the bill.”

Listen to the radio report below.

