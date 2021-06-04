Today offers an opportunity to recognize the value of University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) with the Big Dig Day campaign. UC ANR is hoping to inspire the public’s generosity in supporting all of the valuable programs that help to enrich the lives of all Californians. Big Dig Day serves as an opportunity to give back to UC ANR in recognition of the valuable work done in the areas of research and extension in agriculture, natural resource management, and community development.

Initially launched in 2019, the Big Dig Day fundraising campaign has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support research, education, and youth and volunteer programs. UC ANR hopes to raise as much money as possible for today’s campaign, to help enhance outreach efforts across California. More information about the celebration of giving is available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

Recognizing the Value of UC ANR with Big Dig Day of Fundraising

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West