Reclamation Seeks Comments on Proposed Changes to CVP Operation

The Bureau of Reclamation is hosting a series of events to garner public feedback about the future of water management projects. The community is being asked to weigh-in regarding the Long-Term Operation of the Central Valley Project (CVP) as well as the State Water Project (SWP) Draft Environmental Impact Statement. The document includes proposed revisions to the operation of dams, powerplants, and related facilities of the CVP and Delta facilities of the SWP.

“An unprecedented display of openness has gone into the process to work through technical analyses and develop options for new operating rules with monthly interested party meetings, quarterly public meetings, and numerous direct outreach efforts,” California-Great Basin Regional Director Karl Stock said in a news release. “We are pleased to present the comprehensive results of this effort to the public for comment.”

Six public meetings have been scheduled to provide an overview of the proposal and take verbal comments. The first meeting is scheduled for August 7 at the Los Banos Community Center. A Zoom webinar is scheduled for August 8. Another in-person meeting is scheduled for August 13 at the Redding Veteran’s Memorial Building. An additional online meeting will take place on August 15. The final in-person meeting will be held on August 20th at the Sacramento Capital Event Center. The final meeting will be conducted via Zoom and is scheduled for August 22.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West