Reasons You Need to Grow Aloe Vera in the Garden

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is amongst the easiest medicinal plants to use and grow, which is why it should be featured in everyone’s gardens. Aside from being great for burns, Aloe Vera has many other uses, it’s easy to take care of, and is cheap to buy as mature plants.

Aloe vera is a succulent plant, which means it has high water content. The good news about this is that it can survive droughts well, so we don’t have to fret overwatering it often. The downside is that it doesn’t handle cold weather very well at all. The water within the plant freezes and kills it.

Aloe vera is a perennial tropical plant, so unless you are in USDA Zones 10 and 11, you’ll likely not be able to grow it as a permanent outside plant. Luckily, this isn’t a big deal. Aloe vera thrives in pots, and it can easily be moved inside when the temperature drops. The best places to have it are on kitchen and bathroom windowsills, where it gets plenty of sunlight, and is right there when, and if, an accident takes place.

