Some reasons to consider raising peafowl on your farm. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by skeeze from Pixabay

Peafowl, also knows as Peacocks are easily recognizable by their gorgeous ornamental tail feathers. They’re incredibly easy to raise and the most common varieties found on farms are the Javanese, also called green fowl, Congo peafowl, and Indian Blue peafowl.

Image by skeeze from Pixabay

Some reasons to consider raising these beautiful large birds include their lifespan – they usually live 12-15 years, but some individuals can live up to 50 years.

Another reason to raise Peafowl is for their eggs. Peahen eggs are about 3 times as large as chicken eggs. They taste more or less the same as chicken eggs but with a bit of a gamier flavor and texture.

Advertisement

And their meat – It has a taste and texture similar to chicken but more flavorful and aromatic.

But of course beauty might come to mind for another reason to raise them. Raise a few peafowls, and you’re practically guaranteed to have the most beautiful lawn on the block! Your neighbors will definitely be asking questions about these gorgeous new additions to the neighborhood.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Reasons to Consider Raising Peafowl on Your Farm