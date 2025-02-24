Ranking Members of Agriculture Committees Demand Answers on Food Aid Disruptions

The Ranking Members of the Senate and House Agriculture Committees are seeking answers from the Trump administration regarding disruptions to international food aid programs.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Angie Craig, both Democrats from Minnesota, have called for an explanation following a stop-work order that halted the delivery and distribution of hundreds of millions of metric tons of American-grown food aid. The pause raises concerns about potential impacts on American farmers and U.S. agricultural markets.

In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Klobuchar and Craig stated, “We have received reports of American-grown commodities sitting in storage, with no ability to monitor whether this aid will reach the more than 75,000 children who would have otherwise received school meals.”

The lawmakers also raised concerns about disruptions to the Food for Progress program, noting that foreign buyers who purchased U.S. commodities have yet to receive their shipments due to the pause. “It is our understanding that this affects hundreds of thousands of tons of U.S. wheat, rice, and soy,” they added.

Klobuchar and Craig are urging the administration to provide clarity on the situation and take immediate steps to ensure that American-grown food reaches those in need while also supporting U.S. farmers.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

