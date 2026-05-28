California ranchers are voicing concern after Governor Gavin Newsom’s May revision of the 2026–27 state budget failed to include additional funding for wolf management programs, despite growing concerns over livestock depredation across the state.

The revised budget proposal outlines nearly $350 billion in total spending for the upcoming fiscal year. However, livestock groups say support for ranchers dealing with expanding wolf populations remains inadequate. The proposal includes just $1 million for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Coexisting with Wildlife initiative and does not allocate any new funding specifically for the agency’s wolf management efforts.

The California Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) has been actively advocating for increased wolf management funding, citing rising livestock losses and mounting pressure on ranching operations in areas where wolves have become more active. Ranchers have argued that additional resources are needed for monitoring, response efforts, nonlethal deterrence programs, and compensation related to wolf depredation incidents.

According to CCA, the request for additional funding has received bipartisan and bicameral support within the state legislature, signaling broader recognition of the challenges facing livestock producers. The organization says it plans to continue working with lawmakers as budget negotiations move forward ahead of the state’s June 15 constitutional deadline for passing the budget.

Wolf populations in California have expanded in recent years, particularly in Northern California, where multiple packs have been documented. As populations grow, ranchers say conflicts with livestock operations are becoming more common, increasing both financial losses and operational challenges.

Livestock groups maintain that effective wolf management programs are necessary to support coexistence efforts while protecting ranching operations that play a major role in California’s agricultural economy.

The budget process remains ongoing, and agricultural organizations are expected to continue pushing for additional funding before the final spending plan is approved.