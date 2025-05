Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

Mr. Raisin, Hall of Famer Kalem Barserian explains why raisins will be like the fig industry in the Central Valley very soon. You could look at the fig industries as an example of that. At one time we had so many fig trees in the Central Valley, and now most figs are grown in Turkey.

Raisin Industry Will Never Look the Same