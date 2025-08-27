Rachel Nettleton

From Sports to Agriculture

Rachel Nettleton, Executive Director of the Kern County Farm Bureau, didn’t grow up in the farming industry. Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, she often jokes that being from Bakersfield automatically makes her part of agriculture—after all, everyone eats food and wears clothes.

Her professional background began in sports and health, where she worked in marketing with organizations such as San Diego State University Athletics, the Bakersfield Condors, and the San Diego Gulls. Two years ago, she transitioned into agriculture, bringing her skills and a fresh perspective to an industry that welcomed her with open arms.

“I compare agriculture to sports,” she said. “It’s a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone. It feels like family.”

Rachel Nettleton Leads Kern County Farm Bureau

Kern County: An Agricultural Powerhouse

Nettleton takes pride in Kern County’s agricultural success. In 2023, the county’s crop report showed more than $8 billion in agricultural production, making Kern the leading ag county in the nation. Frequently trading places with Fresno and Tulare counties, Kern’s contributions extend far beyond California, feeding both the nation and the world.

From table grapes lining Highway 99 to diverse commodities across the valley, agriculture is the backbone of Kern’s economy and identity.

The Role of the Farm Bureau

As Executive Director, Nettleton describes herself as “an octopus,” constantly juggling responsibilities. Beyond office duties, her focus is advocacy and education—connecting farmers and ranchers with policymakers, while also bridging the gap between agriculture and the broader community.

One of the Farm Bureau’s most impactful events is Farm Day in the City, held each spring at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event hosts 5,000 second- to fourth-grade students, teaching them where their food comes from. “A lot of kids think chocolate milk comes from brown cows or that food grows in grocery stores,” Nettleton explained. “Even many adults share the same misconceptions.”

Through this event, children—and their parents—learn about farming in a hands-on way, creating a ripple effect of agricultural awareness throughout the community.

Fighting for Farmers and Ranchers

California farmers face constant challenges, from labor shortages to water restrictions and heavy regulations. Nettleton and her team work closely with legislators, often bringing them directly onto farms to see firsthand the work and dedication of growers.

“The visual aspect is so important,” she emphasized. “When lawmakers meet farmers and see the effort it takes to produce food, it helps us build stronger support.”

The Farm Bureau also supports Young Farmers and Ranchers, a committee of motivated young people who often transition into leadership roles on the board. This is critical, as many generational farms struggle to survive due to mounting costs and regulations.

“Our job is to fight for those family farms, big and small, so they can focus on feeding the world,” Nettleton said.

Leadership and Strategic Support

Kern County Farm Bureau’s strength lies in its leadership structure. With 30 board members representing diverse backgrounds—including farming, finance, water law, education, and economics—the organization benefits from a broad range of expertise. This allows the bureau to provide resources and advocacy that directly address the evolving needs of its members.

Innovation and Sustainability

Farmers in Kern County are known for their innovation and resilience. From drip irrigation systems that conserve water to robotics addressing labor shortages, the region continues to adapt and thrive despite challenges.

“Farmers live where they farm,” Nettleton explained. “They care about the land, their families, and the safety of the food they produce. Everything they do is in the best interest of people.”

Family and Community

Outside of her professional role, Nettleton is a wife and mother. She and her husband recently celebrated their daughter Brinley’s first birthday. Brinley’s name carries family history, as she is the first girl in 60 years on her father’s side of the family.

Although her husband isn’t a farmer, agriculture runs deep in his family. From cowboys to geologists, they share a connection to the land and the industry.

A Call to Action

Nettleton’s message to the broader community is clear: we are all part of agriculture. Every meal, every item of clothing, and every vote matters. Supporting agriculture means supporting the future of food security in California and beyond.

“What you need to know about Kern County is that we are fighting for our agriculture community,” she said. “Everyone has a role to play in supporting farmers and ranchers—because at the end of the day, they feed the world.”

For more information about the Kern County Farm Bureau, visit From Sports to Agriculture

Rachel Nettleton, Executive Director of the Kern County Farm Bureau, didn’t grow up in the farming industry. Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, she often jokes that being from Bakersfield automatically makes her part of agriculture—after all, everyone eats food and wears clothes.

Her professional background began in sports and health, where she worked in marketing with organizations such as San Diego State University Athletics, the Bakersfield Condors, and the San Diego Gulls. Two years ago, she transitioned into agriculture, bringing her skills and a fresh perspective to an industry that welcomed her with open arms.

“I compare agriculture to sports,” she said. “It’s a tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone. It feels like family.”

Kern County: An Agricultural Powerhouse

Nettleton takes pride in Kern County’s agricultural success. In 2023, the county’s crop report showed more than $8 billion in agricultural production, making Kern the leading ag county in the nation. Frequently trading places with Fresno and Tulare counties, Kern’s contributions extend far beyond California, feeding both the nation and the world.

From table grapes lining Highway 99 to diverse commodities across the valley, agriculture is the backbone of Kern’s economy and identity.

The Role of the Farm Bureau

As Executive Director, Nettleton describes herself as “an octopus,” constantly juggling responsibilities. Beyond office duties, her focus is advocacy and education—connecting farmers and ranchers with policymakers, while also bridging the gap between agriculture and the broader community.

One of the Farm Bureau’s most impactful events is Farm Day in the City, held each spring at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event hosts 5,000 second- to fourth-grade students, teaching them where their food comes from. “A lot of kids think chocolate milk comes from brown cows or that food grows in grocery stores,” Nettleton explained. “Even many adults share the same misconceptions.”

Through this event, children—and their parents—learn about farming in a hands-on way, creating a ripple effect of agricultural awareness throughout the community.

Fighting for Farmers and Ranchers

California farmers face constant challenges, from labor shortages to water restrictions and heavy regulations. Nettleton and her team work closely with legislators, often bringing them directly onto farms to see firsthand the work and dedication of growers.

“The visual aspect is so important,” she emphasized. “When lawmakers meet farmers and see the effort it takes to produce food, it helps us build stronger support.”

The Farm Bureau also supports Young Farmers and Ranchers, a committee of motivated young people who often transition into leadership roles on the board. This is critical, as many generational farms struggle to survive due to mounting costs and regulations.

“Our job is to fight for those family farms, big and small, so they can focus on feeding the world,” Nettleton said.

Leadership and Strategic Support

Kern County Farm Bureau’s strength lies in its leadership structure. With 30 board members representing diverse backgrounds—including farming, finance, water law, education, and economics—the organization benefits from a broad range of expertise. This allows the bureau to provide resources and advocacy that directly address the evolving needs of its members.

Innovation and Sustainability

Farmers in Kern County are known for their innovation and resilience. From drip irrigation systems that conserve water to robotics addressing labor shortages, the region continues to adapt and thrive despite challenges.

“Farmers live where they farm,” Nettleton explained. “They care about the land, their families, and the safety of the food they produce. Everything they do is in the best interest of people.”

Family and Community

Outside of her professional role, Nettleton is a wife and mother. She and her husband recently celebrated their daughter Brinley’s first birthday. Brinley’s name carries family history, as she is the first girl in 60 years on her father’s side of the family.

Although her husband isn’t a farmer, agriculture runs deep in his family. From cowboys to geologists, they share a connection to the land and the industry.

A Call to Action

Nettleton’s message to the broader community is clear: we are all part of agriculture. Every meal, every item of clothing, and every vote matters. Supporting agriculture means supporting the future of food security in California and beyond.

“What you need to know about Kern County is that we are fighting for our agriculture community,” she said. “Everyone has a role to play in supporting farmers and ranchers—because at the end of the day, they feed the world.”

For more information about the Kern County Farm Bureau, visit www.kerncfb.com or call 661-397-9635.