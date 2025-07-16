R-CALF Urges Action on Screwworm Near Border

Persistent Threat Prompts Industry Warning

The New World Screwworm (NWS), a serious livestock pest found in Mexico, continues to threaten the U.S. cattle industry as it moves closer to the southern border. In response, R-CALF USA is calling on the federal government to take immediate and precautionary action.

R-CALF Urges Action on Screw Worm Near Border

Lorrie Boyer of AgNet West reports that R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard has voiced strong opposition to any plans to reopen the U.S.–Mexico border unless Mexico demonstrates the disease has been eradicated.

Letter Sent to USDA Opposing Reopening

“We learned that the Secretary was about to reopen the border,” Bullard said. “We sent a joint letter that included 18 state affiliates of R-CALF urging the Secretary not to reopen the border until Mexico demonstrates it has eradicated the disease.”

Bullard emphasized that while the United States should continue supporting Mexico in fighting the screw worm, any border reopening must be contingent on verified progress.

Transparency and Public Involvement Requested

R-CALF is also pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture for transparency. The group is requesting a formal public rulemaking process that would include a USDA risk assessment. This would allow stakeholders to review the findings and provide informed feedback.

“This is another issue that just highlights the absolute necessity of severing our dependency on foreign supply chains,” Bullard added.

Support for Sterile Fly Facilities

Calling the situation a “wake-up call,” Bullard commended USDA’s swift decision to close the border in response to the threat. He also voiced full support for constructing sterile fly production facilities as a long-term solution to the screwworm problem.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.