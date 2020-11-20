Quick and Easy do it yourself herb gardens. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Herbs are among the easiest edible plants you can grow. There are endless possibilities for the way you grow them and what you grow together. Depending on the size of your containers, they can be moved indoors or out between warm and cool seasons so you can have your herb garden year-round. Most herbs prefer excellent drainage.

A Terra Cotta container is especially good because of its vertical design. Just about any container can be repurposed for growing herbs, from metal tins, trash cans, vintage washtubs, and lobster pots. Just remember that the smaller the container, the faster it will dry out, which means you will have to water it more frequently.

Advertisement

Herbs remind us that some of the most wonderful kitchen garden crops are the simplest. Give them plenty of sun and a container with good drainage and you’re halfway there. Whether you test some of these ideas in your garden or use them as a starting point for a design all your own, no doubt you will have plenty of delicious herbs close at hand when you need them.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Quick and Easy Do-It-Yourself Herb Gardens