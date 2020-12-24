Dairy operations thinking about ways to manage manure are encouraged to consider their options before installing a solids separator. Individual facilities will have different needs. The goals of a particular dairy operation will dictate what type of separator will achieve the best results. Livestock Risk Management Specialist, Deanne Meyer said there are several questions dairy farmers will need to ask themselves when thinking about manure management.

“What’s the job description of the separator? What’s its purpose? Is it to get out large fiber? Is it to get out nutrients? Why do you think you’re installing it?” Meyer noted. “For people who want to just get out large fiber particles, those particles don’t carry a lot of nutrients with them. So, the big piles we might see don’t necessarily correspond to big amounts of nutrients.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Questions to Ask Before Installing Solids Separator on Dairy Farms

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West