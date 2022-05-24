Questions About Carbon Markets Remain

There are still a lot of questions when it comes to carbon markets. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

The international World Economic Forum is underway this week in Switzerland. More than 2,500 people are attending, including political leaders, business heads, and more. There’s a big focus this year on agriculture-related topics. University of California, San Diego, professor David Victor moderated a forum on unlocking carbon markets. He said there are still a lot of questions.

“The case for making deep cuts in emissions is very compelling. It’s unambiguous. The question is: How? What are the strategies that we’re going to be following to reduce those emissions and in particular with a roll of carbon markets? It seems like today we are living in two worlds, almost diametrically opposed worlds,” he said. “One world is where you look at the markets that are exploding in size. We had progress with Prop 26 with Article 6. The prospects look very bright with compliance markets, voluntary markets, and a lot happening. The other world is a lot of concerns about quality of those markets, quality of carbon credits.”

He pointed out that only 21 percent of global emissions are covered one way or another by carbon pricing.

To view the entire session, click here.

