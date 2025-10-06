A Symbol Rooted in Childhood

The Ralston Purina checkerboard logo remains one of the most recognizable symbols in American agriculture. Its history stretches back to 1904, when company founder William Danforth drew inspiration from his own childhood. As a boy, Danforth often wore clothing made from checkerboard-patterned cloth. Whether this was a matter of necessity or personal preference is uncertain, but the design left a lasting impression on him.

Purina’s Checkerboard Logo: An Agricultural Icon

From Feed Bags to Brand Identity

When Danforth founded his animal feed business, he sought a way to distinguish his products from competitors. In 1904, he began using the checkerboard pattern on burlap feed bags, ensuring they would stand out in farm supply stores and warehouses. This simple yet bold design quickly became associated with quality and consistency, establishing a strong brand identity for the company.

Checkerboard Square Headquarters

Danforth’s appreciation for the design went even further. He named the company headquarters Checkerboard Square, reinforcing the logo as more than just a marketing choice—it became a central part of the company’s identity. Over the years, the checkerboard grew into a powerful symbol not just for Ralston Purina, but for American agriculture as a whole.

Lasting Legacy

Today, the checkerboard remains deeply connected to the Purina brand and continues to symbolize trust, tradition, and innovation in animal nutrition. From its humble beginnings on a burlap feed bag to its place as one of the most iconic logos in agriculture, the checkerboard reflects the enduring vision of William Danforth.