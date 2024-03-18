Purina Offering $20,000 in Scholarships

Do you know a student with livestock experience? There’s a scholarship opportunity now open for students who wat to work with animals. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Purina Animal Health and the Land O’ Lakes Foundation have opened their joint scholarship program designed to assist students who have experience in agriculture and livestock production in pursuing their education. Undergraduate students and current high school seniors who have experience in raising and caring for small or large livestock, equine, or poultry, are eligible to apply for one of four $5,000 scholarships.

Along with the impact animal agriculture has had on their lives, desired applicants have proven academic excellence, leadership skills, community involvement, and a clear vision for their future. Applicants will write about a valuable life experience they gained from caring for farm animals. You can submit scholarship applications from March 18 through April 17.

More information is available by clicking here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.