Public Input Needed on How to Improve Conservation Practice Standards

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is currently seeking public input on how to improve conservation practice standards.

NRCS is looking to maximize climate change mitigation and adaptation benefits, as supported by peer-reviewed scientific literature. Conservation practices providing climate benefits are delivered through existing conservation programs. This includes the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

“Agricultural producers are on the front lines of climate change, and we want to hear from the public how we can improve our conservation practice standards to best serve our producers in climate mitigation and adaptation in the years to come,” said NRCS Chief Terry Cosby.

Specifically, NRCS is asking for public input on improvements that can be made to conservation practice standards for:

Mitigation : to maximize climate benefits for practice standards currently considered Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Mitigation Activities as well as on any other practices and innovations; and to support the agency’s estimation of the mitigation benefits associated with the practice standards; and

: to maximize climate benefits for practice standards currently considered Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Mitigation Activities as well as on any other practices and innovations; and to support the agency’s estimation of the mitigation benefits associated with the practice standards; and Adaptation: to assist producers in adapting to and building resilience to current and future climate changes, such as seasonal temperature shifts and extremes, drought, increasing wildfire hazards, sea level rise, movement of invasive species and other issues.

While NRCS welcomes comments on all practices through this request for information, as a priority, the agency is requesting input on several conservation practice standards that are at the beginning of their five-year review process, including:

Waste Storage Facility;

Brush Management;

Herbaceous Weed Treatment;

Soil Carbon Amendment;

Prescribed Burning;

Roofs and Covers;

Fuel Break;

Wildlife Habitat Planting;

Drainage Water Management;

Nutrient Management;

Feed Management;

Waste Separation Facility;

Restoration of Rare or Declining Natural Communities; and

Forest Stand Improvement.

The agency also asks for input for the following practices up for review but not currently on the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Mitigation Activities list:

Animal Mortality Facility

Waste Facility Closure; and

Denitrifying Bioreactor

Public comments must be submitted by December 23, 2024.

Make your comments through this Federal Register notice or through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, regulations.gov and search for Docket ID: NRCS-2024-0015.

Or mail your comments to: Ms. Sara del Fierro, Climate Change Mitigation Lead, NRCS Climate Office, Office of the Chief, NRCS, USDA, 1400 Independence Avenue, South Building, Room 4613, Washington, DC 20250.?In your comment, please specify the Docket ID: NRCS-2024-0015.

