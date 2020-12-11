Public Comment Sought for Water Quantity in the West

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is looking for input on water quantity issues in the West. USDA is seeking public comment on water quantity issues related to existing Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) programs. Acting NRCS Chief Kevin Norton will be hosting a virtual public listening session on Thursday, December 17. The forum will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Norton explained that the listening session will provide an opportunity for the agency to hear directly from people at the local level on how programs and operations may be improved. Another session will be held the following day if additional time is needed to hear all of the comments. Feedback may also be provided in writing before January 19, 2021. NRCS will use the information about challenges and priorities noted by stakeholders when the agency evaluates existing programs and efforts.

Public Comment Sought for Water Quality in the West

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West