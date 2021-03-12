The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is looking for public comment on a series of proposed revisions. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be accepting feedback through April 8 on the proposed revisions to 23 national conservation practice standards. Some of the proposals posted in the Federal Register include revisions to several important ag practices including cover cropping, fencing, land reclamation, and grazing land mechanical treatment.

The Energy Efficient Agricultural Operation standard formerly known as Farmstead Energy Improvement has been updated to emphasize efficiency criteria, fire and electrical safety, flexibility, and manufacturer’s requirements. The Wastewater Treatment Milk House standard has added a new conservation practice to better address the treatment of wastewater from the cleaning of milking equipment. NRCS is encouraging ag producers, organizations, and others that employ its conservation practices to provide feedback on the revised standards.

Listen to the radio report below.

Public Comment Sought for Revised Conservation Practice Standards