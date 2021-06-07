Public Comment Begin Accepted for Implementation of Proposition 12 Regulations

A 45-day public comment period is underway for proposed regulations to implement Proposition 12. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) will be accepting feedback on Prop 12 regulations through Monday, July 12. Prop 12 was passed by California voters back in 2018. It dictates certain animal confinement requirements for egg-laying hens, veal calves, and breeding pigs in order for those products to be sold within the state of California.

The proposed regulations will establish a regulatory framework for Prop 12’s implementation. The framework will pertain to registration, labeling and marking requirements, conveyance inspection, and certification for the sale of shell eggs, liquid eggs, whole veal meat, and whole pork meat in California. Anyone looking to provide input on the framework can reach out to Dr. Elizabeth Cox from the Animal Care Program at CDFA.

Listen to the radio report below.

