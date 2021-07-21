Protein PACT Initiative Launched by Animal Agriculture Groups

A new initiative known as the Protein PACT has been launched by a group of 12 animal agriculture organizations. The Protein PACT for the People, Animals, and Climate of Tomorrow is an effort to improve sustainability efforts across the animal protein sector. Some of the partner organizations include the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), Animal Agriculture Alliance, IFeeder, National Pork Producers Council, and the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

“The Protein PACT is the first initiative to unite meat, poultry, and dairy farmers and processors in a common vision for transparent communication, continuous improvement, and ambitious commitments to ensure the sustainability of the high-quality protein foods Americans rely on every day,” President and CEO Julie Anna Potts said in a news release. “Animal protein is at the center of healthy diets, and our commitments to economic, social, and environmental sustainability also place us clearly at the center of solutions for a healthy future.”

Focus points of the Protein PACT include optimizing the contributions made to healthy land, air, and water, along with ensuring product safety. The initiative also focuses on supporting a diverse workforce and ensuring workplace safety, as well as being the leading source of high-quality protein in balanced diets. An emphasis is also being placed on providing humane animal care within the animal protein sector and raising animals in a healthy manner.

Other partner organizations include United Soybean Board, National Corn Growers Association, U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, We Care, Elanco, Dairy Management Inc., and the Beef Alliance. Described as a “sustainability game changer,” the Protein PACT has been submitted to the United Nations Food Systems Summit. The initiative will be considered and discussed at the upcoming Food Systems Summit in Rome. The Protein PACT is being partially funded by farmers and ranchers, with support coming from multiple checkoff programs.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West