Protect The Harvest Dissolves, Advocacy Continues with Western Justice

On Friday, October 11, Protect The Harvest’s board of directors announced the dissolution of the organization. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur and livestock producer Forrest Lucas, the group focused on countering the influence of animal rights and environmental activist groups.

Forrest Lucas, known for his leadership and vision, built a strong team at Protect The Harvest. The organization not only provided public education but also advocated for farmers, ranchers, and animal owners. Its accomplishments included supporting pardons for Oregon ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond, participating in legal actions defending agricultural rights, and producing films that highlighted challenges facing the agricultural community.

After Lucas stepped down as Executive Director in 2020, Protect The Harvest shifted its focus to education, and Western Justice was formed to continue advocacy efforts. The same core team, assembled by Lucas, now leads Western Justice.

Supporters are assured that the change marks a transition rather than an end. As Western Justice, the group carries forward Lucas’s mission of defending agricultural and property rights, aiming to preserve these values for future generations.