NPPC Testifies Against California Law’s National Impact

Pat Hord, an Ohio pork producer and vice president of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), along with NPPC economist Holly Cook, testified before the House Agriculture Committee to highlight the damaging effects of California’s Proposition 12. Speaking on behalf of the pork industry, the pair called on Congress to support committee chair Glenn “G.T.” Thompson’s efforts to address what they described as a severe threat to U.S. pork producers.

Lorrie Boyer files this report:

Proposition 12 Drives Up Pork Costs, NPPC Warns

Proposition 12, passed by California voters, bans the sale of pork that doesn’t comply with the state’s strict animal housing standards—regardless of where the pork is produced. Hord and Cook emphasized that the law’s reach extends well beyond California, creating a tangled web of state-level regulations that undermine national food production.

Rising Prices for Consumers

NPPC economist Holly Cook noted that California pork prices have already spiked due to Prop 12. Bacon prices are up 16%, and pork loin prices have climbed 41%, burdening consumers at the grocery store.

The concern, Cook said, is that if more states follow California’s lead, higher pork prices could become a nationwide issue, limiting access to affordable meat for millions of families.

Legislative Push to Protect Farmers

Committee chair G.T. Thompson is advocating for federal legislation that would restrict Prop 12’s scope to apply only within California, protecting out-of-state pork producers from having to meet the state’s specific animal welfare requirements.

The NPPC supports this approach, warning that without federal action, the law could set a dangerous precedent for other state-imposed agricultural mandates.

An Examination of the Implications of Proposition 12 (Full Hearing) – House Committee on Agriculture

Conclusion

As Lorrie Boyer reported for AgNet West, the message from the pork industry is clear: California’s Prop 12 is driving up pork prices and threatening the stability of the national pork supply chain. The NPPC is urging Congress to act swiftly to ensure that farmers across the country are not subject to a patchwork of state regulations that increase costs and complicate food production.