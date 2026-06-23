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As efforts continue to address California’s Proposition 12 at the federal level, pork industry leaders say misinformation surrounding the issue is creating confusion about its impact on producers. A recent discussion highlighted concerns from National Pork Producers Council President Rob Brenneman, who argued that independent U.S. pork producers are being unfairly targeted in the ongoing debate.

Proposition 12, California’s animal housing law, has remained a major issue for pork producers across the country because of its influence on how pork products are produced and marketed for sale in the state. As lawmakers consider potential changes to the policy, Brenneman said advocacy campaigns opposing those efforts have mischaracterized who would be affected.

“They’re just absolutely flooding the airwaves with the misinformation,” Brenneman said.

According to Brenneman, some advertisements have suggested that changes to Proposition 12 would primarily benefit foreign interests rather than domestic producers.

“They’re telling the world that the Chinese basically are the ones that are going to get benefited by changing this Prop 12 rule, and they’re really not,” he said. “It’s the American pig farmer that’s out here every day that’s getting targeted by this group.”

Proposition 12 Debate Centers on Producer Impacts

Brenneman, who is also a working pork producer, said the issue has generated strong reactions among farmers who believe the discussion often overlooks the realities of raising livestock.

“When they attack pig farming, they’re not attacking the Chinese, they’re attacking us, and that’s the independent pig farm,” he said.

Brenneman emphasized that producers are focused on continuous improvement and animal care rather than the political narratives that often surround agricultural issues.

“Everybody that I know that’s involved in the pig farming world, we get out of bed with the intent to do better today than we did yesterday,” he said.

Proposition 12 Remains a Key Industry Concern

Brenneman also challenged arguments that Proposition 12 is primarily about animal welfare, contending that livestock care ultimately depends on the people responsible for managing animals each day.

“This whole thing is not about animal welfare,” he said. “It’s about putting the American pig farmer out of business.”

He added that many producers and veterinarians have voiced concerns about the effectiveness of the policy in achieving animal welfare goals.

The broader debate continues as agricultural organizations, lawmakers and advocacy groups discuss the future of Proposition 12 and its implications for producers nationwide. Many industry leaders maintain that agricultural regulations with nationwide impacts should be determined through federal policymaking rather than by a single state’s requirements.

Hear more from National Pork Producers Council President Rob Brenneman on Proposition 12 and its impact on U.S. pork producers by listening to the interview below.