Proposed WIC Change Would Decrease Access to Dairy Products

A proposed change to WIC could mean less dairy. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) say the USDA’s proposed changes to the Women, Infants, and Children’s Nutrition Program will limit dairy access.

“Unfortunately, the changes would decrease access to dairy products and the unique nutrient profile they provide, especially considering the current Dietary Guidelines say almost 90 percent of the U.S. population doesn’t consume enough dairy to meet recommendations,” the groups say in a statement. “Nutrition science clearly shows that nutritious dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, and cottage cheese are especially important in the diets of women, infants, and children.” They also say dairy is a source of 13 nutrients, including three of the four that are a public health concern as noted by the dietary guidelines.

The groups look forward to working with USDA to modernize the WIC food package for eligible families to increase access to nutrient-dense milk, yogurt, and cheese.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.