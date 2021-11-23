Image courtesy of American Farm Bureau Federation

Ag groups are reacting to the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, and they’re not happy with the idea. The proposed rule would re-establish the pre-2015 definition of “Waters of the U.S.” American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says his group is disappointed that the agency is returning to an “overly complicated” interim water rule. Duvall says, “Overreaching regulations create major permit backlogs for the federal government and result in long delays for farmers and ranchers working hard to keep America fed,” “They’re putting this in place before completing the promised stakeholder engagement.” National Corn Growers Association President Chris Edgington says the administration is taking farmers backward by removing a rule that’s provided “certainty” for farmers who feed and power America. Edgington says, “NCGA will continue to work with agencies and advocate for a WOTUS definition that provides farmers with clarity about obligations under the Clean Water Act.”

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Proposed Water Rule a Return to “Overreach”