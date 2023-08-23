Proposals for CDFA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Being Accepted

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is accepting proposals for the 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). The program is designed to help support the competitiveness of California specialty crops. Specialty crops eligible for project funding include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. CDFA conducts a two-phase competitive solicitation process to award funds to projects every year. Concept Proposals must be submitted by Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PT.

CDFA anticipates that up to $23 million will be awarded through the program. Funding will be dependent upon the passage of a Farm Bill and what is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SCBGP awards will range between $100,000 and $500,000. Eligibility for the block grant program includes non-profit and for-profit organizations, along with local, state, and federal government entities. Tribal government entities, as well as public and private colleges and universities, are also eligible to apply.

Proposals must be submitted online through the AmpliFund system. Concept proposal workshops are being held to help support those interested in applying. Workshops are scheduled for August 23 in Escondido, August 29 in Fresno, and August 31 in Sacramento.

The first phase of the solicitation process seeks Concept Proposals. Successful applicants will then be invited to submit a Grant Proposal later in the year. CDFA will provide applicants with specific requirements and instructions along with the invitation to submit a proposal. Invitations will be sent out in December with proposals scheduled to be due in January 2024.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West