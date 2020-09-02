The proper way to feed your orchids. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

In order to keep your hard to grow orchids thriving, they will need to be fed properly. Orchids require very low amounts of fertilizer when they are actively growing leaves and roots.

The American Orchid Society recommends feeding your plants regularly with a 20-20-20 fertilizer with little to no urea.

Another recommendation is to fertilize with quarter-strength, water-soluble fertilizer each time you water your plant. That means use just a quarter of the amount that the label recommends, and mix it with water. You can give this mixture to your orchid on a weekly basis, though it’s better to under-fertilize than over-fertilize.

Also, make sure the potting mix is a little damp before fertilizing because it can burn the roots if they’re completely dry.

Coffee grounds are an excellent fertilizer, especially for orchids and African violets.

On tomorrow’s program I will talk about how much light you should and shouldn’t be exposing to the orchids you’re caring for.

Proper Way to Fertilize Your Orchids