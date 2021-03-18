Proper lighting for your house plants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Proper lighting for your house plants is crucial to their livelihood. And, it’s your job to know exactly how much light your plant needs.

Understanding the types of light you have in your home will make a big difference to the choice of plants you can place in those areas. Be sure to understand window direction and light levels. For example, windows with northern exposure will have medium to bright indirect light. Southern exposure has bright indirect light to medium light. Eastern exposure will have direct morning sunlight to bright indirect light. And, Western exposure will have bright indirect light to direct afternoon sunlight.

Also, understanding the light categories for your plant will make a difference. Do they require low light, medium light, bright indirect light, or direct sunlight? Once you’ve identified the right light category for your plants and placed them accordingly, be sure to rotate plants about every two months or so for balanced growth.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Proper Lighting for Houseplants Crucial for Livelihood