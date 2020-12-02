Prop 15 failed on the November ballot and it was primarily due to rural county votes.

Proposition 15 would have changed property taxes from being based on the purchase price to based on the market value for commercial and industrial properties. Zoned agricultural land was exempt from the proposal but a lot of ag companies would have been affected. The prop failed in the November election by almost 4 percent.

Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia said there wasn’t a lot on the ballot this year that concerned agriculture, except for Prop 15. He said the outcome was a big win for the industry and rural counties fueled the ‘No’ vote.

Prop 15 Failure Fueled by Rural Counties

