California’s Proposition 12 (Prop 12) continues to raise concerns across the pork industry as new animal welfare regulations impact pricing and operations.

Prop 12 Sparks Pricing Concerns for Pork Producers and Consumers

Darren Hill, a seasoned sales manager at JD Food in Fresno, explains how the legislation—though likely well-intended—has caused market disruption.

“The problem with Prop 12 is the enforcement part of it,” said Hill. “It appears voters had good intentions for animal welfare, but the repercussions have been pretty devastating for pork pricing.”

While the regulation is now fully in effect, inconsistent enforcement and the emergence of black-market pork have complicated compliance efforts.

“The spread between compliant and non-compliant pork has shrunk,” Hill added, “but it’s been a rough year for operators adjusting to this change.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Prop 12’s impact on family farms and the food supply chain.

Nick Papagni, the Ag Meter for AgNet West.